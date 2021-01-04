Transcript for What to expect on day 4 of Chauvin trial

An ounce press joins us live now from Minneapolis. Alex. There are some really emotional testimony yesterday what's the mood like there outside the courtroom. Yet and you know we saw we've been seeing just how emotional. It is for all of those witness is but one thing we're not seeing is how emotional it is for the jurors at one point yesterday one juror. I told the judge she wasn't feeling well she had a lot of tension that she actually had been sleeping that she woke up at 2 AM because of the stress of this trial the judge called for a break in she was able to continue. After that but that's just a one indicator of how stressful this is here outside. The core house like you asked there are some demonstrators here every day and you can see the emotion in their faces. As well now in terms of what we're gonna expected today on unlike other case is that the judge at the core in this case just does not provide to us schedule. Of the witnesses for the days so we sort of don't know won't be watching along with everyone else as a prosecution continues to present their case to the jury. Had Alex present any hapless thank him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.