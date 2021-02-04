Transcript for What to expect on Day 5 of the Chauvin trial

Alex so we heard at least two of those first responders outright say they believe George Floyd was dead when they responded to the scene how important is that going to be in this case. Yeah and then not just those your first responders were also a fire captain testified he believed George Foy was dead when they arrived on the scene and that isn't very important to the prosecution's case and remember they're trying to hammer home to key points to the jury proves two things the jury each for those surcharges his stake they wanna prove bench Derek show with a sultan George Floyd and that also his. Actions are led to his death and good testimony testimony served hammers home those two points but of course the other member at the defense has not yet started their case in the defense argues that she it was Floyd's drug use and an untreated heart condition that led to his death Diane. And today it's just a half day in court what can we expect. Yeah than just a half day in court because of the holiday we do expect at some point soon that the prosecution will call Minneapolis police chief treatment Derry are Redondo to testify on the stand so odd that you were looking for today with testimony resumes Stan. An ounce present Minneapolis thanks Alex.

