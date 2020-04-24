Transcript for Extraordinary Essential: The Denver pilot goes to where he's needed most

We are back with another extraordinary essential. Our series highlighting the contributions by the formidable forces on the ground keeping things running through this pandemic. This time, though, it's in the sky. The Denver pilot pivoting to where he's needed most. Hi, my name is Ralph Forsythe. I'm a private pilot volunteer for achele flight west which is an all pilot volunteer organization which typically moves medical patients around the country. With the current pandemic going on these aircraft and pilots have been pressed into carrying eyes like personal protective equipment out to rural communities. Thank you for the masks. I just landed in rifle, Colorado, and delivered a box of masks to grand river health. The flight to rifle was my first cargo flight for pandemic relief supplies and several other pilots in Colorado have been moving supplies to rural communities throughout this as well. Aviation also provides a really safe way to move these supplies around the country. We're socially isolated in the air. There's nobody else in the cockpit here with me today, and it's a really great way to get this equipment where it's as you can see, I'm being safe wearing a mask, of course, like everybody else, but it's important to me that I can use this skill and this capability to give back to the community. This is an unprecedented situation that we're in, and we all need to help. This is a great way that Jr. Aviation and pilots can all do something to give back and keep our communities safe and get us through this faster. I'll do as many more of these as I can and numerous pilots from all over the state and country have also volunteered. Their aircraft and time, so we can continue it help out in any way possible. Our gratitude, our thanks to Ralph Forsythe of angel wings west for his hard work.

