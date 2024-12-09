Extreme fire danger threatening Southern California

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a rare "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warning from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

December 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live