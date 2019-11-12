Transcript for FAA administrator grilled by lawmakers on Boeing

And guys were want to stay on the hill where FAA administrator Steve Dixon is testifying this morning. About Boeing if you remember those 737. Max jets involved in those two. Deadly crashes are David Curley is right there with more David I just want to start if you can just give us some of the highlights. From the hearing this morning. Well this is an issue of the question of whether or not. Boeing was too cozy relationship would be up fail at the FAA actually gave up too much authority to certify that aircraft. Another thing to remember about the Max is that it had a new engine which was bigger. Which required some changes in the way it felt when it flight that M caste system. We've heard about how is that certified that's the question that these folks want to know here at the house transportation committee. Before he went into this hearing though the administrator made news he said if you do the math it doesn't look like this aircraft will be recertified. Before the end of this year Boeing was still hoping. That it would be recertified by the end of the year and flying by January February the latest but in the hearing we heard from the chairman Defazio say that. It is a broken safety culture within Boeing as the FAA was unwilling or on able. To certify to oversee Boeing in the certification process so those have been kind of that the grilling of the FAA administrator were they too cozy with Boeing. To be let Boeing do too much. That's some of the family members things in fact Paula Jordan majority. Actually lost most of his failing we talked them before the hearing. Yeah I just. In the fashion. You know I'm on the issues. What do you know. God. You can name forty holding but at the end of the day in the wounds of negativism and that's Sunday night until the quality and access. How came. We don't ends. And that's a question that I. That was my. The contest open going pulling himself second thing that anything's going going separated themselves back. Hudson on hostages. Now this hearing is really. Kinda near the end of this investigation by the merely say they just got a bunch of new documents from the FAA with the chairman wants to know is this something need to be fixed. Now here's a key thing to remember it's congress that ordered the FAA to use this kind of certification system where they delegate a lot of authority to the manufacture. But it's clear that this chairman a Democrat from Oregon says. That system is broken we need to have more oversight and we will pass laws if necessary to make sure that there is more oversight. Over these manufacturers when aircraft are being certified. Kimberly. And yet and they that I want to ask you about this some sort of shocking new Wall Street Journal report because they show that after the first crash the FAA did a safety assessment and showed that on there could be more deadly crashes if something wasn't fixed and yet they continued. To fly this jet. It was actually presented by the chairman here this safety assessment that happened after the first crash. And they use these assessments according to the FAA administrator to decide. How quickly they should move on fixes at the time Boeing was talking about changing the MCAS system in changing. The software for it. But what this found was over the life for the fleet it get a fleet of 4800 planes in the entire life you could have fifteen more. Catastrophic fatal accidents which is chairman said is unacceptable how do you live aircraft fly if you think. It's actually going to crash. Once again the administrator tried to say that this is an assessment they use to determine how quickly they ago there was a second crash and needless to say the entire fleet was grounded. Leaving us where we are today. Unbelievable. I'm David Curley right there on Capitol Hill thank you so much for the update.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.