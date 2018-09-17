Transcript for Family celebrates early Christmas for toddler with terminal cancer

Think Uday. Little Brody Allen has a smile that can light up a room loves going outside. And problems male. They are very active. But back in May his parents noticed something was wrong is very very dizzy when they ballistic cocoon and into the left. After taking him to Cincinnati Children's Hospital they found out he hit four brain tumors only 300 people in the world of ever had this type. It's virtually in. Very very aggressive and at some point on which means that it was with him from the very very Armenia. Brody spent 98 days in the hospital being treated but it was unsuccessful. Five weeks ago doctors gave him two months to live. Day by day moment by moment and Nancy and he's happy he's enjoying life. And that's how were honest and that means Christmas right now holiday decorations throughout the house of stocking with dodi's name on it. And Brody surrounded by scantily. This is him he's happy. I mean I want him to be happy. Skyward everyday and they can happy. Even neighbors are decorating beer homes some are asking the whole neighborhood to decorate for Brody and on the home could have gotten through so much of what we've been through without. Our community Lisa from nine years.

