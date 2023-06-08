Family of Florida woman fatally shot by neighbor speaks out

AJ Owens’ relatives are calling for her neighbor to be charged to the “fullest extent of the law” after Owens was shot through the front door while standing on the neighbor’s porch.

June 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live