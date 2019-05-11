Transcript for Family makes emotional plea for missing college student's return

Maybe I'm Laurie very. This. Is closing. Cologne their room to come home. Alexis Crawford's father drove to Atlanta from Athens Monday and said he's not leaving until he finds out where his 21 year old daughter is her parents sent Alexis to Clark Atlanta University to get education. And now they're worried sick about we are she is and why they haven't spoken to her for five days. Also took a serial a lot of candidates please help me from a very resources and links as we love you. If you look there are you living it is it was a call we write your which Joker. Wednesday is the last time anyone that the only spoke to Alexis and they said she seemed normal she was at home she was smiling as she was in good spirits. Her sister says Alexis would never go this long without speaking to her parents order siblings she's one of ten children. They usually a night in Queens so a day when sometimes something might be sealed Carl listen. Mom Alison Leigh. Mom I was staying mom ham where. The CN NC. Any paying. She lives at this off campus apartment near Clark Atlanta called heritage landing and according to work daily that's the last place she was seen alive. She hasn't been to school hasn't been the work and her phone has been going to voice mail since Thursday that's what makes her family think something is terribly wrong. Since. An in thing anybody knows anything about must listen just please come forward it please.

