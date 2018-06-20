Transcript for Father questions how Chicago paramedics mistakenly believed his son was dead

Discern who is this is my. The reason my son was left here you know I really think Chicago Fire Department really dropped the ball on my side. One of the things that whatever reason why is because I trying first responders. Of the CPR. Train you know actually I worked for Chicago Tribune I trained. All of the security staff. He's Chicago Cubs the crowd control like triangles people in emergency response. So watching the video in seeing in what happened to us. That could not have been proper procedure first or did you check into even Apple's. You know you've got to you gotta you got to make some type a touch me you know that never happened you know they toss and it. It won't right now I can't even grieve you know I don't have mostly. You know nothing you know it when I go to sleep costly for a few minutes. Like Wright Rezko when I try to cry I cry yeah. And I stopped because I don't have that time right now because now it's time for me to take your business from west side. You know lead when this is all over wit and I can get somebody answers at a mass in fort somebody really you know could someone actually dropped the ball in his system like day you know. You know I need to point I need everyone to do their job because I'm gonna do my job as a father and find it would happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.