Farmworkers face unique risks during coronavirus pandemic

More
Farmworkers in the United States are classified as essential workers.
2:51 | 04/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Farmworkers face unique risks during coronavirus pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:51","description":"Farmworkers in the United States are classified as essential workers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70436304","title":"Farmworkers face unique risks during coronavirus pandemic","url":"/US/video/farmworkers-face-unique-risks-coronavirus-pandemic-70436304"}