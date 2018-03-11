-
Now Playing: Mourners gather for an interfaith vigil for victims of synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: 3 siblings killed in car crash at school bus stop
-
Now Playing: Father speaks at vigil for 3 siblings killed at bus stop
-
Now Playing: Video shows parents and students fighting at Georgia middle school
-
Now Playing: At least 3 dead as a gunman opens fire at a Tallahassee Yoga studio
-
Now Playing: How close is the migrant caravan to the US border and who is really in it?
-
Now Playing: Severe weather slams the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Man abandoned at birth calls woman he believes might be his mother or aunt: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Woman meets biological sister for first time, finds another long-lost sibling: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Woman abandoned at birth learns her biological mom hid multiple pregnancies: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Adults abandoned at birth meet biological family members for the first time: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Abandoned as babies, adults find clues in search for birth parents: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Adults abandoned at birth turn to genetic genealogy to find biological family: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Disabled teen wins trip to World Series with Jackie Robinson essay
-
Now Playing: Driver arrested after shuttle-bus trip goes frighteningly awry
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin accused of punching man over parking space
-
Now Playing: Heidi Heitkamp says she has 'no regrets' voting against Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Man held in suspected mail-bomb case to be transferred to New York
-
Now Playing: Thousands without power as storm system moves across the East
-
Now Playing: Trump: America 'now has the best economy' in US history