Transcript for Father speaks at vigil for 3 siblings killed at bus stop

We hear you Michael skulls changed ease unimaginable. I don't get to watch my baby grow up. I don't get to watch your have received sixteen I don't get to watch palm I don't get to takers. And walker Downey how to get married. That's all gone. It's gone and I don't get that. She doesn't get to live that he's nine year old daughter Olivia died trying to shield her two younger twin Brothers Xavier and mace in from a speeding truck Tuesday morning. It killed all three of them instantly. Why are people in such a rush to go where they're going. Not to pay attention to our children. Michael and every one in these tiny community he's struggling to understand how this accident happened. Friday night they found a shred of right together and I ask god that day. Why. And you see the impact that might our kids they'd need. With everybody out there and that's that that that's what. The purpose was that mean he got had intended. It means that. Their lives weren't taking in being. Olivia Mason in Xavier have an older sister she stayed home from school that day for a doctor's appointment she asked me. Why am I still here. Why did they only take them and not me. What do you tell an eleven year old child. We live in the world this broken so at some point in time and don't tragedy but god never leaves us so tonight. They prayed. Michael Stahl says he's daughter would be worried about maverick the eleven year old boy who's still recovering from this accident. Tonight his parents say he's can dishing easy improving. He's alert and laughing with family members in the room while the rest of this community and particularly the families of those three young children. Struggle to heal. Reporting in then Tony Indiana Liz making ABC seven Eyewitness News.

