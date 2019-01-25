Transcript for FBI director's angry video message to employees: Shutdown is 'unfair'

Hi everyone. We're now five weeks and two missed paychecks and this matters and I wanted to touch base with all of you again. I know tons of you are feeling the anxiety and the emotional strain of this shut down. And a 100% EU are feeling the financial. Making some people stay home when they don't want to making others show up without pay its mind boggling its short sighted. And it's unfair. It takes a lot to get me angry but I'm about as angry as I've been in a long long time. Sure I get it your public servant and I know I can count on you to keep doing everything you can tell others however you can. Which are also people with bill that day. You're also moms and dads. You've also got rent payments and mortgages. And utilities and car payments and gas and groceries to buy. And you can't put those worries aside just because you serve the public. Now I know there's some question about why you haven't seen the FBI leadership out there in the press. Fighting the good fight over the past five weeks. But there are real cost to doing that for us as an institution. And for our 110 year old Brian. You know better than most that we've been thrust into the political spotlight more than we would've liked over the past few years. And the last thing this organization needs now is its leadership to wait right into the middle of a full on political dispute. But let me also be very clear we are actively advocating for you left and right at every level. We're having conversations day and night with people who can have the most impact. To show them how much this is affecting all of you and your family and how it could affect the work we need to do. For the American people. We're just not doing it in the press. In this polarized environment even seemingly straight forward statements can be hijacked by one side or the other. But our work on your behalf behind the scenes is not just about at efficacy. Because while the men and women of the FBI needs of spending which you need even more is to be paid. It may not seem like it but I can tell you firsthand there's an enormous amount of work going on on that are. We've been trying to think outside of the box to find some kind of short term relief. And until last night. We thought we were going to be able to pull a rabbit out of a hat. We thought we found a way to find to make a one time payment. All GS and wage grade employees that is all non SES employees as a way to bridge the gap. Until the government Rio it's. A whole bunch of folks work like crazy to make this happen. With lots of coordination between finance division age or do you know GC to try something the bureau had never done before. They did everything they could but at the end of the day we ran into him on for seeing obstacles we couldn't make it happen at least for this week. But this is not the end. We are not going to give up we'll keep fighting to finding meaningful way to help you deceive we can make something happen and happen said. We're already making progress on new options. And you can rest a shirt and we have no higher priority. This job is hard enough already. Even when you are getting paid. And that's why even more inspiring when I hear about the work you're continuing to do day after day after day. That kind of dedication. That kind of skill that kind of professionalism. That kind of grit. Shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone least of all me. Because that's who you are. That's what the FBI is that's what we stand for. In spite of it all you're still doing what the American people need you to do. And we're going to keep doing what the American people need us to do come hell or high water. Because at the end of the day that is who we do work for. And we can't we won't. Let the American people down. In the FBI family. We're no strangers to hard times and tough challenges. In a 110 years we've certainly had our share. But anybody who's part of this family knows that we're at our best in times of crisis. When we're up against the worst it's. We're at our best when we stand together. I'm seeing that here at headquarters and I'm seeing that in the field. You're not only focused on the work. You're focused on helping each other and countless ways. You're running food pantries and donation efforts. You working flex schedules to take care your family. You sharing job responsibilities. With your colleagues. You're grating your T getting the job done and setting the standard for what putting the public First Act we means in this environment. Bottom line let's take care of the work. But take care of the people we do work for. And let's take care of each other. And in this unprecedented. And difficult time there's one thing I'm apt Hulu is sure. We will get there it is together. Just as we've always done. Thanks.

