Transcript for FBI knows who killed Jimmy Hoffa, new book says

A new book claims investigators know who killed teamster's boss Jimmy Hoffa. The author is the stepson of Chuckie O'Brien who was a suspect in hoffa's disappearance but was ever charged. Jack Goldsmith says he spent seven years investigating the case and his book out today he says investigators know who killed Hoffa. But there's not enough evidence turbulent name Goldsmith would only say the killer is no longer alive and was connected to a Detroit crime family. Hoffa was last seen at a restaurant near Detroit in 1975.

