Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth spoke to former FBI special agent in charge Richard Frankel about the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live