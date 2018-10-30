-
Now Playing: Suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc seen smiling in court appearance
-
Now Playing: Mail bombing suspect faces up to 48 years in prison: DOJ
-
Now Playing: FBI warns potential targets that suspicious packages may still be in the mail
-
Now Playing: Trump orders troops to border
-
Now Playing: First funerals to be held today for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' viewers sent us their scarily-bad Halloween costume fails
-
Now Playing: 3 children killed at school bus stop
-
Now Playing: Synagogue survivor recalls hiding amid gunfire
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 30, 2018
-
Now Playing: How to avoid being secretly recorded on vacation
-
Now Playing: New video shows chaos amid deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: More explosives could be in the mail: FBI
-
Now Playing: Alleged synagogue shooter charged with 29 federal counts
-
Now Playing: Huge storm heading east producing tornadoes, flooding, snow
-
Now Playing: Mother and son reunited 31 years after alleged kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Story behind viral photo of man cradling baby
-
Now Playing: The president and first lady head to Pittsburgh
-
Now Playing: 1st funerals from Pittsburgh synagogue shooting set for today
-
Now Playing: Same-sex couple shares carrying baby
-
Now Playing: Toddler with spina bifida practices trick-or-treating without his crutches