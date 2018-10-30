Transcript for FBI warns potential targets that suspicious packages may still be in the mail

Disturbing new developments in that serial bomb case the suspects. Appeared in court as a new package was discovered Victor candor has the latest on that. From Miami Victor when we know so far. Well Diane law enforcement sources now tell ABC news that the FBI has compiled a list that belongs to Caesar say off the mail bomb suspect. It's a list of potential targets it includes celebrities media figures and other politicians. And the FBI has had to go through that list and notify everybody on it. They also born but even though sees herself is in custody right here behind me at the federal detention center in downtown Miami. There are still a chance that more bombs are working their way to do. This system. Now this latest scare came out of Atlanta out this suspicious package was discovered at a sorting facility there it was addressed to CNN headquarters. The building was evacuated. Postal workers were moved out nearby streets were shut down as a bomb contain the vehicle and remote controlled robots were brought in. Authorities sing that package is similar to bombs that wailed across the country. Last week meanwhile say out right here in federal custody after its brief initial first appearance. In court on Monday he was flanked by three private attorneys and one of those lawyers don't casting doubt on the sold fingerprint matching say on. Investigators say they found ought to warn of the fourteen bombs they believe he mailed. Last week say will be back in court right here on Friday morning its Opel and hearing and it's then that there will likely decide. Wednesday will be transferred to New York. Which is where this case will be handled. Diane any sense of what kind of charges accused he'll be facing when this is all said and done and what the defense will be. Well the charges could change if more and more bombs continue to be found. But as of right now he is charged with five federal crimes he could Billick and at 48 years in prison. And we were right there in the courtroom we got to see and in person. He was engaged in very attentive he was speaking with his attorneys before the hearing and want to got under way when he addressed the judge she spoke very softly. Or just nodded. But there was one moment that did stand out. One point he looked around the courtroom and actually broke down when he spotted his sister right there a fairly attorney tells us that. They hadn't seen each other in three years both of them broke down in tears and I am not a moment Aaron Victor cannon air from Miami and we appreciate.

