Transcript for Federal judge says John Bolton can publish his book

DC district judge Royce Lamberth ruling on Saturday that former national security advisor John Bolton may move forward with publishing his political memoir the room where it happened but saying in taking it upon himself to publish his book without securing final approval from national intelligence authorities. Bolton may indeed have caused the country irreparable harm. In a statement to ABC news bulletins attorney says we welcome today's decision but added they take issue with the preliminary conclusion that Bolton did not comply with his contractual pre publication obligation to the government. Even though the judge failed to halt the book's release president trump taking to Twitter Saturday morning calling today's ruling a big court win writing strong and powerful statements and rulings on money and on breaking classification were made. The president spoke to reporters as he left the white house on his way to his campaign rally in Tulsa Oklahoma. Mark good in big hit a fly ball good. The great. Judge Lambert strongly indicates bolt in hopes of keeping profits from the book. Are endangered and he could face criminal prosecution for disclosing classified information ABC's Martha Raddatz sat down with Bolton early this week for an exclusive interview. You describe the president as erratic. Foolish behaved irrationally bizarrely you can't leave him alone for a minute he sucked conspiracies behind rocks and was stunningly. I'm informed he couldn't tell the difference between his personal interest. And the country's interest. I don't think he's fit for office and I don't think he has the confidence to carry out the job there really isn't any guiding principle. That I was able to discern other than. What's good for Donald Trump's re election. Now Bolton still faces a civil case brought on by the federal government over his alleged breach of its non disclosure agreement. Andrew Gilbert ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.