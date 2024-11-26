Federal judge rules trans athlete can compete on college volleyball team

A federal judge ruled that a transgender athlete on the San Jose Spartans women's volleyball team can continue to play after a lawsuit filed by opponents.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live