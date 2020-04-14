Transcript for Feds join investigation in Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after 40 veterans die

Amelio DePalma was 93 when he died at the soldiers home and holy oak this week. His daughter still sorting out the horrific deet tails. She. Now federal authorities are joining state investigators as they try to understand how 35 veterans they are died. Thirty of whom tested positive for cold mid nineteen. We felt obligated to take a look in case we need to take steps to vindicate the rights of the veterans air samplings of the veterans who have died there. And Laura portly looking forward make sure is happen again. The US attorney says investigators will look at alleged management failures leading up to the crisis as well as the response to it. The attorney general's office is also investigating. Our investigations about crying out what happen. Fall and cronies held accountable son is shared her terroristic things cattle. For the daughter of this World War II veteran who fought probably for his country. Nothing is more important now than a swift investigation that provides clear answers. Hearing is Gary I don't know what typically by this. This sounds like. Yeah.

