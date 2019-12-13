Transcript for 3 female staffers sexually harassed by Pentagon official: IG report

Sexual harassment investigation has led to the resignation of a top pentagon official guy Roberts was an assistant secretary of defense. It always stepped down last April and inspector general's report says Roberts engaged in a pattern of misconduct that included. And welcome to physical contact with women on its staffs Roberts told investigators it wasn't his intent to sexually harassed women. And he acknowledged making some and appropriate jokes.

