3 female staffers sexually harassed by Pentagon official: IG report

More
The official, Guy Roberts, was the assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs -- as well as a former Marine Corps infantry officer.
0:24 | 12/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 female staffers sexually harassed by Pentagon official: IG report
Sexual harassment investigation has led to the resignation of a top pentagon official guy Roberts was an assistant secretary of defense. It always stepped down last April and inspector general's report says Roberts engaged in a pattern of misconduct that included. And welcome to physical contact with women on its staffs Roberts told investigators it wasn't his intent to sexually harassed women. And he acknowledged making some and appropriate jokes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"The official, Guy Roberts, was the assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs -- as well as a former Marine Corps infantry officer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67705368","title":"3 female staffers sexually harassed by Pentagon official: IG report","url":"/US/video/female-staffers-sexually-harassed-pentagon-official-ig-report-67705368"}