Figure skating coach says 'community is devastated' after midair collision

Fourteen figure skaters are among the victims of the first major commercial plane crash in the United States since 2009, officials said.

January 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live