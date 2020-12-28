Financial help on the way for Americans

More
Trump signs relief bill but says he wants more money for Americans, and runoff elections are set to determine the control of the Senate.
6:56 | 12/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Financial help on the way for Americans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:56","description":"Trump signs relief bill but says he wants more money for Americans, and runoff elections are set to determine the control of the Senate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74939391","title":"Financial help on the way for Americans","url":"/US/video/financial-americans-74939391"}