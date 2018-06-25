Fire captain murder suspect ID'd in California at shooting senior living facility

Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna identified the murder suspect as 77-year-old Thomas Kim.
1:09 | 06/25/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire captain murder suspect ID'd in California at shooting senior living facility

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

