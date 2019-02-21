'Firefall' phenomenon wows visitors to Yosemite's El Capitan

More
Every February the setting sun illuminates Horsetail Fall to make it glow like a cascade of molten lava.
0:23 | 02/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Firefall' phenomenon wows visitors to Yosemite's El Capitan
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61209687,"title":"'Firefall' phenomenon wows visitors to Yosemite's El Capitan","duration":"0:23","description":"Every February the setting sun illuminates Horsetail Fall to make it glow like a cascade of molten lava.","url":"/US/video/firefall-phenomenon-wows-visitors-yosemites-el-capitan-61209687","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.