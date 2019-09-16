Transcript for 1 firefighter dead, 6 people hurt in Maine explosion

PG and monitor the situation in Farmington this morning a firefighter killed in an early morning explosion happened along route two in Farmington. About 815830. This morning we do know that Franklin memorial. Says they treated seven people at a hostile only do not expect to be treating any more people we do new notes roads around the area especially route two in that area Farmington is closed. We're getting some new photos to show you just showing massive explosion that happened there along route 2 this morning around 830 there. There is just debris all over the road new photos coming in here you just see this looks like something apocalypse a pop apocalyptic there just. An incredible amount of damage that. Heidi and even how to explain this is hard ten. Our cars that were driving along they're just stopped. And you see the paper and debris from what this building was we we do know that this was the lead ink building this is an organization. That provides support for people with developmental and cognitive disabilities we know that there were people working there this is what it looks like the building looked like before this photo coming from. The town of Farmington website the assessor there. You see that's a one story building and and we know from looking at planning board records that. This building was recently renovated to be the central office and training center. Full relief we don't know how that building was configuration but not now the largest building in. But again there were people working there at the time they evacuated firefighters came in. As to the smell of propane and and the risks is massive explosion and we see the debris there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.