Firefighters save woman from car during flood

The flooding in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, came from severe storms.
0:21 | 06/06/19

Firefighters save woman from car during flood
And Baton Rouge caught on cameras firefighters say the woman trapped in a sinking car video shows two men rushing to the car. Sinking in chest deep floodwaters today they had to use tools to break into one of the car's windows look at that. Eventually they were able to pull the woman out. And they all swam to safety at all so great to hear that they don't forget about it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

