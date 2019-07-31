Flight attendant filmed lying inside overhead bin

A Southwest flight attendant was filmed attempting to make the boarding process a little less mundane by climbing into the overhead bin and talking to passengers as they passed through the aisle.
Transcript
Overhead Ben was a bit packed on a recent Southwest Airlines flight a flight attendant was lying inside the ban while passengers were boarding the flight from Nashville to Atlanta. She did it come down before take off southwest release a statement saying its employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

