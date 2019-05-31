Transcript for Flooding forces families to evacuate Missouri homes

I'm Corsica recchi in Creag missourian once again a small town facing flood waters and area rivers behind me you can seawater rushing at roadways with a white caps that is how deep the water currently is now just over here. You can see that there is a trailer. That is completely under water was water coming up about two feet from the ground. Inundating the trailer with all of them debris that continues to pile up on the edge. The city of Cragg now down around. There are still sandbags and a lot of debris covering the roadway now driving through this town very few people left and it a few people still here. Trying to pick up what's left of their belongings from house's. That flood in just two months ago now the river is gonna continue to be your high as we go over the next several days. And the flooding is expected to continue as we go over the next several weeks in Craig Missouri I'm homesick Iraqi you're watching ABC news' live.

