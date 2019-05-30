Transcript for Flooding plagues the heartland

Ian along with those tornadoes there's been a lot of flooding overnight in places like sand springs Oklahoma so. Will cars on the ground there with more will. Good morning Kimberly behind me is the keystone dam this is a critical point that could dot catastrophic flooding here in Oklahoma. All the way down to Louisiana announcer walking down authorities of actually blocked off. This walkway because they don't know exactly how much the water's gonna rise. Right here. And you can see the water is just churning here it's a little. Fogged you but you show you on or drone here exactly. What we're seeing because this is incredibly. Impressive right now authorities are pumping. Enough water to fill Borbon three Olympic size swimming pools every. Effective here now authorities are having to determine exactly how much water they pump out here knowing that if it's too much it could. Flood communities. Downstream we've already seen that happen. Earlier this week in nearby neighborhoods we saw homes that had water up to their roofs I thought the one resident red water lapping up. Through his property line yet it can do and he was ready to go if that if the water got any higher using it it's antley out. Obviously went back and try to by and that gently again but we cutting it into that neighborhood as the water had risen so high there were hoping that he's doing okay. The good news right now is there's no more rain in the forecast so everything is dependent. On this damn. The Arkansas River here in Tulsa actually crested just about 23 feet that's the second highest crest. If ever but to the south along the Arkansas River. They're continuing to see the water rise there and also all lies on the levees that line. On this river because those levees are almost eighty years old so they were threatened earlier this week by all the rain that we've seen now they're threatened by. All the water that's coming out of this dam so authorities tell us their best they lowered. The water. In the lake behind a dam but right now it just trying to ease the pressure so they're continuing to let out all of this water is very much. Dependent on that to see if there's going to be more flooding in more catastrophic flooding to the south of us generally. Thank you well and certainly lots of recovery ahead.

