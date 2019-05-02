Transcript for Floods in West Seneca, New York

Boys you probably have heard buffalo was hit by a strong blizzard in cold temperatures last week which left the lot of snow and ice behind. The problem is we had a rapist off yesterday with temperatures up close to sixty degrees in marriage created a problem on our local creeks. This is buffalo creek in the town of west Seneca. The ice in the melt off from the snow hit jammed it up so badly vivid actually created what's called ice jam flooding. That's where the ice creates a dam and the waters forced the goal over the banks into the neighborhood. This neighborhood that you are looking at is on school street in the tunnel west Seneca. We hit twelve homes here that were flooded several people had to be evacuated they could not come in last night. Utilities were turned off because it was a danger. Now there were other creeks in this area where they were also keeping a close I am but this theory that got hit hard. Today they're looking at these homes they're gonna go back in and expect them to see if they can turn back on the utilities elect people come back home. Telling everyone who lives along the creeks all along here to be on guard because there could still be more ice jam flooding. And the Red Cross is coming in to set up shelter for people who might not be able to get back into these homes here in the town of west Seneca. Reporting for ABC news life Ahmed Riley.

