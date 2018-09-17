Transcript for Florence flooding impacts travel throughout North Carolina

Mean just look from Wilmington heading to Raleigh international airport and so far. They're roads are clear we have a convoy heading there with us. Slowing down right now because there seems to be some more standing water on this road so far it's been pretty clear blank range how theirs. Quite a few late ex. Villages hit a lot of standing water on this road you can see how this loan. Tractor. Emerged. A lot of the roadways here North Carolina have looked like this all weekend if not worse. That's why people it clearly can get through this is not new cars as high as ours. A lot of people have been stuck on different parts of the roads here. This is the first time we've seen sunshine in days. We recently rinsing water is just too high and we have to turn around we can't get through our winters are headed she Raleigh Durham. And then just wait it's cleansing not want to get. We think for a minute morning. We made and we keep his look down a lobbying. Because there's been so many Dallas trees that are blocking roads and we're lucky to people came through here before because. It simply doesn't work to cut apart so many streets. Look at this trees this kind of parcel that people could try to do you wrote I mean yeah. This storm check out some massive tree trunks. Says that about three hours are finally making and a Raleigh Durham airport the right from Wilmington and usually just take about two hours. And were really thinking about all the people who are still being rescued and who lost their homes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.