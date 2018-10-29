Transcript for Florida man charged with sending suspected explosive devices through the mail

Suspicious packages the suspect heads to court today we have some exclusive video of him on the morning. Of his arrest Victor komando has the details on that Victor there's a lot to unpack your let's start with the video and greasing. Or actually seeing Cesar sailed the morning of his arrest but quickly before we get to that Italy what's happening here today right behind me. That suspect expected right here at court at 2 o'clock federal courthouse. In downtown Miami for his initial appearances on no rain that there will be no plea it's expected to be fairly quick however it is the beginning. Of a very long process the big question today is when will sit out be moved to New York where this case will be handled but see that video now the 56 year old. Seen here at a shell border strip club the morning of his arrest casually chatting with co workers eating his meal rifling through stacks of papers. They were just six hours later that sale would be arrested by the FBI and AutoZone in Plantation, Florida. Over the course of last week fourteen explosive devices were sent to prominent Democrats including President Obama and Secretary Clinton. Culminating with the sale its arrest on Friday. Law enforcement officials believe that since been covered in political posters and stickers may have been the makeshift workshop where he constructed almost devices. In the end though it was a soul fingerprint on the device that email to allegedly mailed to congresswoman Maxine Waters that led investigators to their suspect. Diane and victory here in and his family is now speaking out what are they saying. Well in an interview with the New York Times sees a step sister said. Thank god he hasn't heard anybody and they are now urging him to seek mental and legal help.

