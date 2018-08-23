Florida police searching for man who stole donation jar for slain girl's family

More
This is the second time someone has taken a donation jar intended for the family of a 7-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
0:30 | 08/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida police searching for man who stole donation jar for slain girl's family

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57356923,"title":"Florida police searching for man who stole donation jar for slain girl's family","duration":"0:30","description":"This is the second time someone has taken a donation jar intended for the family of a 7-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.","url":"/US/video/florida-police-searching-man-stole-donation-jar-slain-57356923","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.