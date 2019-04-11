Transcript for Florida student allegedly posted on social media that he wanted school staffer killed

Good afternoon. We're here today with superintendent curt Browning and it's about us accountable partnership with sheriff's offices schools is actually in place. And one of those reasons why is he we realize we have to protect. It was vital things we that's our children the other way to protect our teachers administrators. Everybody's in his school's. Because we recognize you know have a good future we have to make sure that was in the school kids are learning. So today Obama announced that rearrested Nicholas Connery. Data birth ninth when he 5014. Attempting to solicit the conspire for first degree felony to kill someone. That person he Tenneco is a person a member of the five A staff. And so on is what put it out there that you know there's really zero tolerance. You threat and a member of the school district is that they're trying to do their drop to educate children be part of that process and we're gonna come hunt you down. We will track you down. And the very sad part is whole situation. Is that when investigators. And detectives DC got there. The aftershocks. As they had no idea. And that is another sad reality of what's going on as the winner Regis on the statements that on mr. Graham that Nicholas put us posted out there. He stated on a message within the five A fan club is I quote I need a guy who could kill someone. Another quote was we have a 100000 dollars for the victims had. And third quote was no joke I need him eliminated as soon as possible. As the big dumb and their family and imagine getting that notification. From the sheriff's office sane A we need to protect you. Because of the situation. You know this individual may have photos funny made but they're committing a joke is not a joke your dog people's lives and this is another warning out there anybody. You know you're gonna put some planets of the situation resorts are like a threat and for doing their job we will protect that person and we will come after you moving forward. We will have a year another SRO and a school sort of will be to us are Rosen at school. Because I can tell yes there was there now does a fantastic job just as a great job but we want to make sure is an actual presence because we want the parents who want their kids. To be a reassure. That we are there have for the teachers and administration that they are supported. Again I go back to the fact. You know there will be consequences for negative actions. We will not sit back and allow people to threaten other people or to harm other people especially in a school it's not going to be tolerated not discount.

