Football players shave heads to support coach with cancer

More
Members of an Arkansas college football team surprised their offensive coordinator, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
1:32 | 08/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Football players shave heads to support coach with cancer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"Members of an Arkansas college football team surprised their offensive coordinator, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65229901","title":"Football players shave heads to support coach with cancer","url":"/US/video/football-players-shave-heads-support-coach-cancer-65229901"}