Transcript for Fraternity member critically injured after falling down stairs

David Roscoe is still in the hospital after the nasty fall he took down a flight of stairs here at his fraternity house over the weekend. Today his fraternity Brothers are being credited with knowing that he needed medical help immediately. Twenty year old David rest go is from union town he's a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at WVU he was critically injured Saturday when he fell down a flight of stairs. And is taken to ruby memorial hospital. WB you said in a statement that David was visiting with fellow fraternity members after the football game and that they are working to get a clearer picture of what happened. But I spoke with the vice president of the housing corporation that owns the frat house. He tells me video appears to show that there was no party or event that night and that it looks like Roscoe took a misstep. Apparently as a result of that had a head injury that the guys in house recognized it was a problem and so they called the empties but it and they realize that there was something. That was off with him. Now what of his fraternity Brothers had mentioned to me today that he had heard that Roscoe had surgery and that it went well we aren't aware though from the hospital exactly what his condition is today reporting in Morgantown Britney how Pittsburgh's action news for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.