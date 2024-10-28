Fresno police sergeant injured after 'ambushed' shooting

Police said the sergeant, whose name was not released, suffered bullet wounds to his lower extremities.

October 28, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live