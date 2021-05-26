Transcript for Friends, family reflect on George Floyd’s life a year after his death: Part 1

George Floyd lived life like most of us. He made good choices and some bad choices. He tried to be good to people. And on that day, he was mostly minding his own business, on the day that he was killed. For this generation of Americans, this will be their Emmett till moment. They will never forget the summer of 2020, the death of George Floyd. We lived in the cuney homes. It was the projects. It was the housing authority, low income. It was a rough neighborhood, but to me, it's like it was life. At the heart of George's family was his mother, miss cissy. He loved his mom and his mom loved him, too. And it was no secret. Everybody knew. George and my mom as you watched them, that "Love and happiness" song with Al green, they used to always play the music. Love and happiness He would literally pick her up and dance with her to that song. And my mom would just smile. George was special. He used to always be able to go places and people are falling in love with him, just like that. Douglass elementary was listed as the fifth poorest school in Houston ISD. The boys and girls would write an essay on, "What I want to be when I grow up." "When I grow up, I want to be a supreme court judge. When people say, your honor, he did rob the bank. I will say, be seated." He was a good student, he was a really quiet student until he got on the playground. Floyd, he was good in football and basketball. That was his territory. Nobody could mess with him on I remember, they threw him a pass. He jumped up, extended his body all the way out, caught the ball, and then he ballerina tapped in the back of the end zone. Floyd's scholarship offer brought promise to them projects more than people even know. George would be the first in his family to go to college, but he'd be back home within two years. The police used to do sweeps in the cuney homes. I thought they just did that in every community. He would have trouble with the law, the most serious arrest, aggravated robbery. He pled guilty and served four years. It goes from not just you losing your career and your future, it goes to now fighting to have freedom any parts of your life. I met big Floyd at the time he was out of prison. We needed somebody who was a gatekeeper, who people respected and who could open doors and big Floyd was that person for us. What I saw with big Floyd was redemption. He was using the fact that he was an O.G. In the neighborhood, and was helping young men everywhere from 5 to 50 walk that path. Our young generation is clearly lost, man. Clearly lost, man. Like -- like one day it's going to be you and god, you're going up or you're going down, you know what I'm saying? But there were internal battles, and George made the decision to follow a well known path to seek help. Locals call it "Going to He needed to get away from the environment, he needed that change. He wanted to just be a better man and a better father, you know, and he did it. He used to call me buttercup, because I was his baby. And that we had all the happy memories together. George attended a treatment program, worked security jobs, tried trucking school, but struggles would come. Minneapolis is known for having some of the steepest disparities between black and white residents, really white and everybody else. Minnesota nice. How ironic, right? A year before he died, George faced a crushing loss. His mother's death took a toll on him. He didn't know how to handle that. This faithful man was devastated at the time. Like he was weakened. And then came covid. George, like so many Americans, would be laid off and contract the virus. When he came to stop by, he just told me, you know, "Struggling a little bit," yeah. And violent deaths like those of breonna Taylor and Ahmed arbery were anguishing communities. By the time we are on the cusp of memorial day, people just want relief from the psychological trauma of everything that they'd been feeling. On that holiday Monday in cup foods, George's alleged use of a counterfeit bill, just $20, would ultimately lead to the police being called. You know, you started hearing commotions. George is, you know on the ground pleading for his life. Mr. Floyd is saying he can't breathe. The officer is saying, "He can breathe if he can talk." It's not true. Why don't you just get him up? He's not resisting arrest. You have him handcuffed. And I kept voicing my concerns for George, you know, to the police. No response. I watched this man murder another man that look like me for no reason. That was a modern day lynching. When I heard him say, "Mama," like, that's when I got real with me. And people all around the world seeing that video, and they was like, "Where's the humanity?" And they was like, "No, you're not going to sweep this under

