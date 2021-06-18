24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Gabby Petito case prompts calls to revisit ‘missing white woman syndrome’

The 22-year-old's murder is making national headlines, but other, similar cases haven't received the same attention.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live