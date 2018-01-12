-
Now Playing: George W. Bush tribute to John McCain
-
Now Playing: The inauguration of President George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
-
Now Playing: George H. Bush has died at 94
-
Now Playing: New walk of fame star
-
Now Playing: Firemen rescue dog from frozen pond
-
Now Playing: Massive earthquake hits
-
Now Playing: New videos reveal double life of man who killed wife and children
-
Now Playing: Governor of Alaska updates on earthquake aftermath
-
Now Playing: Blind USC football player walks the field one last time
-
Now Playing: Tips to make sure your holiday gifts arrive in mail safe and sound
-
Now Playing: Ex-Dallas police officer indicted in Botham Jean's fatal shooting
-
Now Playing: Major storm sweeps across US, causing flash floods in California
-
Now Playing: Engine cover breaks off as plane takes off, terrifying passengers
-
Now Playing: 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near downtown Anchorage
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt for escaped killer in Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: Small-plane crash in Indiana kills all 3 people on board
-
Now Playing: President Trump signs new North American trade pact at G-20 summit
-
Now Playing: What is the 'Ring of Fire'?
-
Now Playing: All 3 on board corporate jet die when it crashes in Indiana: State police