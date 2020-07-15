Transcript for George Floyd's family files civil suit over his death

And all we have twelve joy explores family. And all of his children. I'm here wolf for great team tabloid news that include. Attorney Tony Lama no cheap. Attorney Chris doric attorney just bombs attorney Justin Miller. Two charted the body were being Glenn. Attorney. Scott masters then attorney we share our people are. Attorney. Nickel that lawyer at the attorney Debbie Jacobs attorney in violent. Turned it. Deborah Thomas an attorney jasmine lane. Those great attorneys and myself. We are proud to calm. And continue this good this session. Then. It started on America in the aftermath. Of the kill the end of George flaw it. Outside of cop pulls store did Minneapolis Minnesota soda. Today. We have fouled. Faith battle world won't put doubt civil rights who also. All behalf of George good lawyers family and all of his children. We are gonna have an important. Compensation. That continues. Based on this who also. That documents. What we have so bad all of alone. And that is. It was not just good knee up officer Derek Shelton. All enjoy applauds nick for eight minutes they're 46 seconds. Ready wells didn't need that ends high here. Minneapolis. Police department. All of the neck of George to roll it back kill today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.