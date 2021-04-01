Transcript for Georgia secretary of state: ‘We have to follow the process, follow the law’

George is also holding two critical senate races tomorrow that will determine who controls the senate. Our Al when Lopez is in Atlanta with more on all of this Al when good morning let's just phone call between president trump. And Georgia's secretary of state what's the latest there. And why again is aware only 24 hours away from the senate runoff races and now the focus has since did. Did that hour long phone call it you can hear president trump. Pressuring the secretary of stage your brand rafters bird to find enough votes to change see Ella twelve outcome here in Georgia. I always take a listen to a wrap things Byrd had to say about that call today on GMA. Even find the rumor work all. And look pretty obvious very early on. That we do bumped every one of those there isn't enough here. But the president trump continue to believe did you feel the pressure when he said find the votes. Know what I did. We have to follow a process all the law. Keep in mind that the vote your have already been counted it not once not twice. But three kinds including an extensive recounts my hand. It is important to point out that Trump's attorneys and allies have lost more than it. Fifty cases in court trying to prove voter fraud Diane and Alan we're just one day away now from the critical senate run offs there how are voters on the ground feeling. Was some Republicans fear that in these claims of from the president could backfire. And lead to Republicans not showing up to vote outweighed it listens of one Republican. Who say that she almost and dating cast her ballot. Because of those claims. I was reluctant little bit not again Vatican Alice think it was it's gonna happen again. And both parties understand what's at stake here you have vice president Mike Pence president trump and president like Joseph Biden all here today. Ahead of tomorrow's election night right L when Lopez in Atlanta a lot at stake there thank you.

