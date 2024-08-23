Ghostly imprint left behind after woman's collision with door

After one woman’s unfortunate collision with a screen door while wearing a full face of makeup, a Florida couple was left with a ghostly imprint on their house.

August 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live