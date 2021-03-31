Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Google pledges nearly $30 million to fight fake news
Oh.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:46","description":"Google announced it will give more than $29 million to a newly formed group that has the goal of combatting misinformation and fake news online.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76798171","title":"Google pledges nearly $30 million to fight fake news","url":"/US/video/google-pledges-30-million-fight-fake-news-76798171"}