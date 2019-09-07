Grandfather did not drop toddler who fell from cruise ship, attorney says

More
The 1-year old girl was traveling with her grandparents and parents on the Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas.
1:06 | 07/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grandfather did not drop toddler who fell from cruise ship, attorney says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"The 1-year old girl was traveling with her grandparents and parents on the Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64224032","title":"Grandfather did not drop toddler who fell from cruise ship, attorney says","url":"/US/video/grandfather-drop-toddler-fell-cruise-ship-attorney-64224032"}