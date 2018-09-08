Transcript for Graves in Philadelphia exhumed to help solve cold cases

Pennsylvania state police said the DA are trying to develop leads him to a number of cold cases including a Jane doe 1246. Years old. African American who's buried here in 1962. After she was thrown little box in the school no river. Her head amputated a figure caught off torture so. But you've been severely beaten. Prosecutors want to know more brought this tragic case from 56 years ago. And if you don't want to find out. More to that girl's story and you should be doing something else. There are at least 200 anonymous bodies buried view of movie of the murder victims over grave sites have remark but in some cases haphazardly numbered. Relief group whose deepest seven feet. The pillow BP says they're using cutting edge technology. For the University of South Florida there will reveal far more about these long day of anonymous souls buried without the dignity given me. They can tell by I guess they. Chemical composition in their bodies. What. Where they live in terms of what region in the country what countries they lived and it's it's amazing stuff. But you get to sit asked this question this person is now earned in accountancy philadelphians but would in fact born here in the Tampa Langford they come from someplace else. So it's aching West Coast eighty and south of the border Caribbean so I think that just becomes an investigative. Meet the fact that there's no statute of limitations on murder makes this case and so many others that much more intriguing. Some six decades later new cutting edge technology. May make it possible for police to finally find out who did it. I Vernon Odom for action news at ten on PHL seventeen. In northeast Philadelphia.

