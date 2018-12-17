Transcript for Russia targeted African-Americans, used social media to influence election: Reports

Let's bring in now one of the authors of that report Rene to rest as she's the director of research. At new knowledge one of the groups that gap produce these independent reports for the senate. Intelligence committee she also is an investigator tracking down malign actors online Rene thanks so much for coming and thanks for having me so what surprised you most about this eight months long said any months long project looking into this once you got everything together. What stood out most U. I think that's we originally thought when they're looking at just the stuff that people are finding online that this is a social media marketing operation. And then when we had access to the full scope of that 175000. Or so means it really became obvious that there are doing a lot of direct outreach direct infiltration of communities. I really working to connect with real Americans working to. In some cases hire them on to their feet media properties they're fake page black matters for example they're looking for designers and writers and people to photographed protests. They also did a lot of exploitation. They created hotlines for people who had. You know who are LG BT questioning and ashamed who were. You know religious but felt that they Wear. Behaving badly or had some sort of you know sexual misconduct issues. So there is a lot of this really. Humans psychology of it that went into a lot of the content that they are putting out wasn't just blasting out political means. You know and specifically targeting tailoring the black community find that just fast lane tells love him more about that how to. How we look to divine that the African American community was sort of singled out first for special attention. So we could see it rough focus of the pages in the first or some subjectivity that but it's a question about what is a message and who are they putting it out to. And this stuff does look a lot like American Media so there ever op pages that are clearly targeting black thing audiences lake with names like born liberal. LG BT united there were pages that were clearly targeting right wing audiences. Stop all invaders being patriotic heart of Texas. And then there is about thirty pages the just on FaceBook not including the dozens of accounts on mr. Graham. That had names went. Black in them so black activist blocks program. Plot for black flak for at. Black matters so they had an entire cluster of about. Thirty FaceBook pages alone solely targeting the black community. With cultural contents with a religious related contact with political contact. The different collections. Topics that would be appealing to different. You people with different interest in the black community and is there any is there any any doubt your mind though that this effort was was tailored to hurt. I support for Hillary Clinton and feeds support for president front candidate candidate from. I was absolutely tailored to to harm Secretary Clinton so what they did was for them right wing pages. They were of course vehemently Andy Secretary Clinton and very pro Donald Trump. For the laughing pages that they were not pro Donald Trump they were of course still and he's from because this is. You know I had to make the contents at the audience but they were pro Jill Stein in the primary covering Sanders the black community was hit with suppression narratives in addition to the pro Jill Stein it was you should we shouldn't vote because this is not our country. We are outsiders in this country we shouldn't participate in the voting process I'm going to boycott the election. And then on Twitter that extended into. Narratives about you know just kind of things that were blatantly wrong I'll if you voted in the primary for this candidate you can't vote for this other candidate or. Misleading information about polls about election designs that sort of stuff. So there're it was really in the black community was targeted to decrease ecstatic with these suppression narratives the other two groups were not. Terry who we find ourselves here why are we so susceptible I mean the president has pushed back against the idea than any in this campaign had any impact. But it's clear from these reports that millions of people subscribe to these pages follow these tweets read these cents to grams. And you gotta believe that some of that seeped in some. And that is this is he's worth a thousand dollar question is hard to answer what would have happened without it but we are all hard wired in our own software. To believe the stuff that that platters are. Own ideas right that that makes us feel good or feel angry sex rather than stuff which is true. We've redrawn of the things that we haven't affinity when exactly and the power of social media and the algorithms didn't drive it and now the ability of commercial corporation to news media and adversaries. To manipulate those algorithms to remind me that says there's an old Stephen King story of a guy who could read minds and he starts dating a drunken realignment and teller. And her friend fought finds ads as you aren't in love with her you're controlling her. And that is essentially where where and that's what would want to court you want the separatist narratives what everybody shepherd into their little camp tons except for Russia mother Russia always has standing at. But it plays right into his hands and at the end it is the responsibility of candidates to make better argument than the Russians and that is something Hillary Clinton failed in his. Dominate that space Rene to rest or with new knowledge. Gee are you confident world were prepared to better protect ourselves in the next election based on what you've seen. We did a pretty good job and turning eighteen I think that we have to think of this is constant crime problem there's always going to be social media and their there was going to be people trying to manipulate social media so really having the government researchers and tech companies work together to solve the problem is where we need to be. Our thank you so much for an eight arrest and the director researching new knowledge one of the authors of those new reports shedding light on the Russian involvement between sixteen campaign thinks so much for coming in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.