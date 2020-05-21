-
Now Playing: Navajo Nation has highest COVID-19 infection rate in the US
-
Now Playing: New initiative delivers essentials to Puerto Rican communities in need
-
Now Playing: How contact tracing works and what it could mean for getting back to normal
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Revelation comes to light about a pivotal American pioneer in the world of whiskey
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus exposes gaps in America’s school system and inequalities
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rise in Alabama since reopening
-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: NCAA players cleared to return to campus
-
Now Playing: Vanna White is crazy about crocheting
-
Now Playing: Anti-Asian American backlash prevalent during pandemic
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Steph Curry on the future of the NBA, becoming a teacher and his new show
-
Now Playing: Front-line workers get the ultimate wedding surprise
-
Now Playing: ‘AKA Jane Roe’ highlights woman behind landmark Roe v. Wade case
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals on summer beauty products
-
Now Playing: Historically black colleges and universities step up to help with COVID-19 testing
-
Now Playing: Americans say they are turning to alcohol during pandemic
-
Now Playing: How trips and vacations will look different this summer