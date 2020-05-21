1 guard hurt in shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, suspect neutralized

The shooting unfolded at about 6:15 a.m. local time when the suspect sped through a gate, activating vehicle barriers which stopped the car, a defense official told ABC News.
05/21/20

