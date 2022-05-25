Gun violence surges over the weekend with shootings in Philadelphia and Chattanooga

As America experiences a wave of gun violence, an ABC News poll finds that 70% of Americans say enacting gun laws to reduce violence is more important than protecting gun ownership.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live