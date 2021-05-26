Transcript for Gunman in San Jose mass shooting was employee of transportation authority: Officials

President family are awaiting news of their loved ones at a reunification center nearby let's go right to a car in Los Angeles of the latest on this will. What are you hearing from officials there in terms of the very latest info. So Diana started just after 6:30. This morning and San Jose at a massive transportation control center this is a very large facility right next to the airports. And San Jose of the first calls came in tonight on one just after 6:30 this morning keep in mind that this is a transportation sinner throughout its Silicon Valley so you have people working around the clock. At this facility we have been told by authorities that the gunman was an employee at the BTA at that transportation center of an as authorities work. Racing to that sinner with those shots ringing out there is also a house fire that up broke out the very close to where this is all. Tra transpiring the mayor San Jose has come out and said that that house fire actually took place acting gunman's house so you had to separate incidents that now appear to have been linked. We know that with this shooting eight innocent people were killed nine if you include the gum in this is a dated facilities so you have to assume that he used whatever credentials. That he used to work there to get inside of this facility and right now authorities are still sweeping the entire facility be entire property going inch by inch because of those reports of more explosives inside that building so this is a fluid situation. That's not over yet Diane. And will can you tell us about the response the nation's crutches and they're they're now sweeping the building. Looking for exposes what else do you see there and and how tells for the families as well. As they await word. That's right Terry so this is. Right next to both the pleas and the sheriff's department so they were very closing today incredibly quick response to this because of that. And there were able to get on the ground at first they weren't sure how many people were shot they haven't even told us that this all played out inside outside. A mix of both because again this is a very large facility it has a building on the property also has an outside. Section where they store trains and other transportation vehicles so right now that is what they're doing their sweeping that furthers. Possible explosive devices at the same time there's a reconciliation. Center nearby where families are showing up and they're awaiting word from their loved ones we've heard stories from. People who have gotten tax from their family members telling them their OK others who were trying to find their loved ones these are very confusing chaotic situations often times. People will just drop their cell phones. And they'll run so they don't have a ways actually get in talking contact. With their family members so everybody out there were sinners right now is hoping for the best and we've seen these shootings play out all across the country and we seen as a gut wrenching it was heartbreaking moments. When Stanley or show up and get the worst news and sadly tragically today skate Sam ways have lost their loved ones. Terry and will we know that eight victims are dead here is there any read on how many were injured. We don't know that we know a lot of times with these shootings and many more can be injured mediated may take hours to figure that out because what can happen as people can not drive themselves of the hospital they're injured the first thing they might do is a race to their car and then drive themselves to the hospital they may do dads transporting somebody they were working way so it may take a little at a time to get the final numbers on that but again today innocent people killed here in just. What is the latest of a rash of mass shootings across the country I recently was us. And Indianapolis where there was a shooting there in a FedEx facility I was recently in Boulder, Colorado where there is a shooting at a supermarket. We have the shootings of course the spot shootings and Atlanta and on and on and on him what we see is that this can happen anywhere. At any point across the United States can happen where you're working you can happen in your place of worship it can happen is schools. There is no place that Americans are necessarily safe and as we talked about the reconciliation. Sinner and families looking for each other one thing that we Lauren. And all these shootings say it's always important to have a plan at this was to happen to you how are you gonna contact your family members where were you meet them what will you do eight it's sad and tragic have to think like that but it that is the reality that we're living it got a. S. No other country in the world. Has to deal with this kind of plague of mass shootings except those. The term war will car on the front lines thanks very much.

