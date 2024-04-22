Hail storm delivers 'significant' damage in South Carolina

Large hail brought “significant” damage to parts of South Carolina over the weekend, as the National Weather Service reported severe thunderstorms hitting parts of the state.

April 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live